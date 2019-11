Springboks apologise to PE as fans protest over trophy tour









The Springboks have apologised to residents of Port Elizabeth for not completing the full Rugby World Cup Trophy Tour in the city on Sunday. Picture: ANA The Springboks have apologised to residents of Port Elizabeth for not completing the full Rugby World Cup Trophy Tour in the city on Sunday. The apology comes after Springboks supporters in the Northern Areas of Port Elizabeth took to the streets in protest after the trophy tour skipped several scheduled stops along the route. "Humble apologies to the northern areas of PE today who missed out on our planned visit. Massive crowds, congestion and a waiting flight to Cape Town meant an unavoidable last minute route change. We are as disappointed as you, and we do apologise sincerely. #ChampionsTogether," the team tweeted from their official account.

Police spokesperson Princilla Naidu confirmed the protest, and said: "People were not happy that the Springboks did not stop in their area."

Residents barricaded Stanford Road and burnt tyres and rolled stones on the road.

The tour, which started at the Port Elizabeth City Hall at about 10am, was meant to pass through Stanford Road but failed to do so due to time constraints.

Bell Potgieter, reacted on social media, saying: "No SA rugby this is utterly disappointing. My sons, myself and I’m sure I’m speaking for many others that came out in their numbers to see you. The disappointment on their faces was to much for me. This was not bad planning it was the worst."

The Springboks' fifth and final leg of the tour takes place in Cape Town on Monday.