Japan have been in superb form during the World Cup, having won all four of their pool games against Ireland, Scotland, Samoa and Russia.
Their offloading game combined with their dangerous backs have been one of the treats of the World Cup, but Am is confident that the Boks have good plans in place to keep the high-flying hosts in check when they meet them in their quarter-final contest on Sunday.
“We know Japan is a side that can keep the ball, and they want to improve their ball-in-play (time). We will counter that with all our plans in place,” Am said. “The Japanese move the ball quite a lot and their tempo is pretty high. We have been training hard at high tempo, so whatever they bring at us, we will be prepared for it.”
The Springboks beat Japan 41-7 in their final World Cup warm-up, and while many will say the score flattered the South Africans, it will still have served as a positive for the Boks following what happened in Brighton at the last World Cup.