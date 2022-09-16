Springboks are still in search of that elusive 10 out of 10

Johannesburg - A few months ago, there were already enquiries to a most pressing matter – what are the plans at No 10 – which were put forth to Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber. The Bok mentor gave a curt response of, “there are plans,” or something of that persuasion. He was asked this particular concern due to the recent retirement of Morne Steyn; the then evolving legal troubles of Elton Jantjies; and the continued injury to Johan Goosen, which left a dearth of experienced bodies at flyhalf.

Story continues below Advertisement

The notion was that the Boks’ two half-backs building towards the World Cup in France next year would always be Handre Pollard and the now scandalized Jantjies. As fate would have it, the probable prediction of their non-participation has become a reality. Before his long-term injury, Pollard was terribly out of form, while Jantjies had played mere minutes of rugby before being thrust back into Test level – which showed. Thankfully, the Boks have had the luxury of Damian Willemse to fall back on, but if he were to get injured, it won’t be a crisis at No 10 but more akin to disaster. To a certain extent, Nienaber and his think-tank ought to carry some of the blame in their short-sightedness, and perhaps a somewhat arrogant approach to the position. They dared not look beyond Pollard and Jantjies.

Story continues below Advertisement

At the time, Goosen was still recuperating from a serious knee injury, and although he was selected in the squad for the recent Wales Test series, he was never going to play. Nevertheless, Goosen seems the preferred choice to be promoted to incumbent. He will face a litmus test this weekend regarding his fitness against the Lions in the opening match of the URC. With that said, he will be 31 in France next year, so his possible return to the Bok jersey will more likely be a passionate but short affair. Goosen’s teammate, Chris Smith, has also been touted as an option. The 28-year-old had an impressive previous season. However, if Goosen is the preferred starter at No 10 this season at the Bulls, he might have limited opportunity – which circles back to the Boks refusing to acknowledge that form earlier this year.

Story continues below Advertisement

The same can be said of Manie Libbok of the Stormers. Curwin Bosch is the other option. The Sharks man has some experience in the national setup and much time, effort and money has been pumped into his talents at his franchise. But such is his erratic form, that you could argue that he is one of the reasons the Durban-based outfit failed – despite all their resources – last season.

Story continues below Advertisement