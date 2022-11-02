Springboks’ Bomb Squad ready to cause big bang against Ireland

Johannesburg — The “Bomb Squad” is back, and this time it has been primed to explode against World Rugby’s No 1 Test nation, Ireland. The Boks face the Irish on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium (7.30pm kickoff) and coach Jacques Nienaber has reverted back to the familiar regarding the composition of his bench. On Tuesday, at the team announcement for Saturday’s match, it was revealed that Nienaber had opted for six forwards and two backs as his replacements.

Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Deon Fourie and Kwagga Smith will act as cover for the starting unit of Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe, Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, and the loose trio of Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wiese. Faf de Klerk, meanwhile, will come off the bench to replace scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse, while Willie le Roux will play a utility role, serving as back-up to Cheslin Kolbe at fullback, while also covering No 10 as required. Speaking of Kolbe, the returning Bok will also be co-opted into the flyhalf position if starting No 10 Damian Willemse leaves the field. The Bomb Squad, and its 6-2 composition, has been exposed this year, especially during the back-to-back Rugby Championship clashes against New Zealand.

In both those matches, key players – first De Klerk and then Jesse Kriel – were forced to leave the field within the first 10 minutes, forcing Nienaber & Co to rethink their strategies and reshuffle the backline. It was not an optimal set-up, disrupting the midfield in particular, which on one occasion saw playmaker Lukhanyo Am move to the wing and away from the decision-making position. Loose-forward Smith also found himself on the book end of the backline. Despite this risk, the Bok think-tank has returned to type and are no doubt expecting a energy-sapping and physical battle up-front.

“With the 6-2 split, we obviously had a look at the strengths of Ireland,” Nienaber said. “We feel the combination of the split and also the combination of the back-three (consisting of Kolbe, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Makazole Mapimpi), is probably going to give us the best possible advantage. “We all know Ireland. One of their strengths is their multi-phase attack, their fitness, and the speed of their breakdowns. We think that selecting those combinations will serve us the best.”

Nienaber’s concern is real – during their series victory against the All Blacks earlier this year, Ireland dominated and bullied their hosts in the set-pieces, lineouts especially, and also controlled the contact points. They ran the New Zealanders ragged with a relentless and high-tempo approach, so controlling the pace of the game, and managing their replacements will be of paramount importance as the Boks seek a measure of comeuppance after the humiliating 38-3 loss in 2017 – the last time the two nations met. It is no doubt a gamble, but one that has paid dividends in the past, and if executed correctly – with a bit of luck – could do the business for the Boks this weekend as well.