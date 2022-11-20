Springboks call up reinforcements after losing players for England Test

Durban - The Springboks have called up South Africa ‘A’ props Thomas du Toit and Ntuthuko Mchunu for Saturday’s Test against England at Twickenham after losing the services of Vincent Koch and Trevor Nyakane. The pair will return to their clubs, Stade Français and Racing 92 respectively, because this match falls outside of World Rugby’s international window and this also means the Boks will be without Cheslin Kolbe (Toulon), Andre Esterhuizen (Harlequins), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier) and Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers).

Story continues below Advertisement

Wiese had an industrious game against Italy and will be missed but a like-for-like replacement has been added from the SA ‘A’ squad in burly Marco van Staden, who has played nine Tests under Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber.

The Boks have an excellent supply of loose forwards, including a specialist No 8 in Evan Roos who won his second cap at the weekend when he played off the bench against Italy. The final player to be called up to the Bok squad for the London week is scrumhalf Grant Williams, who was one of the few SA ‘A’ players to enhance his reputation on their disappointing tour. Fortunately, the Springboks’ Japan-based players are available for Saturday’s match.

Story continues below Advertisement

SA ‘A’ flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu was also meant to join the Boks this week but has returned to Cape Town because of a shin injury incurred in last week’s loss to Bristol.

Story continues below Advertisement