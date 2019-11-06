Rassie Erasmus and RG Snyman pose with the Webb Ellis Cup at the Rugby World Cup Final in Japan on Saturday. Photo: Matthew Childs/Reuters

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa's World Cup-winning coach Rassie Erasmus, speaking at Tuesday's media conference after arriving from Japan, said the Springboks can’t wait to embark on their trophy tour, which kicks off in Gauteng on Thursday. They will also visit Durban, East London, Port Elizabeth and Cape Town on a whirlwind tour stretching over five days.

“We brought the Webb Ellis Cup home for all South Africans and we really wish we could go everywhere to thank our supporters, but unfortunately logistics and time constraints doesn’t allow for that to happen this time,” said Erasmus.

“The support here at the airport this evening made all the hard work and sacrifices over the last two months worth it. Thank you to everyone who came out to greet us tonight.”

The trophy tour kicks off in Gauteng on Thursday with the Bok bus travelling through parts of Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto.