Springboks cleared to resume training for Georgia Test
DURBAN – South African rugby can breathe a sigh of relief — for now — after the Springboks on Monday were cleared to resume training for Friday’s match against Georgia in Pretoria.
The Boks’first Test match since the World Cup final in 2019 was in jeopardy earlier today pending feedback from the Lions Series Medical Advisory Group but late on Monday afternoon the Boks were given the green light to immediately resume their preparations for the match.
Three players tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday following real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests on arrival at the team hotel in Johannesburg, however, Herschel Jantjies (scrumhalf) has subsequently been cleared and can return to training.
In a statement, SA Rugby said: “In light of this and the strict precautionary measures taken by the team and the effective isolation protocols since the squad assembled, the Springboks can resume their training programme from Monday afternoon.”
The Bok team to face Georgia in this first of two Test matches will be announced on Tuesday. The second Test is scheduled for Emirates Airline Park next Friday.
It is good news indeed for the beleaguered Boks that the Test match is back on course. The Boks desperately need game time before the big three-Test series against the Britsh and Irish Lions, with the first Test (July 24) only a month away.
