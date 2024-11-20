Springboks decide to rest Ox Nche for Wales Test as Wilco Louw gets another start

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has withdrawn loosehead prop Ox Nche from Saturday’s Test against Wales in Cardiff, saying he is being “rested”. Ox Nche started in the first two Autumn Nations Series Test against Scotland and England. The powerful scrum operator came off the field in the first half at Twickenham after suffering a cut to his knee.

Nche was cleared to play in the match and included in the Springboks’ run-on team on Tuesday. However, Sharks prop will now spend the Saturday night in the stands. “Ox has been a key player for us this season and, given his high work-rate over the last few months, we opted to rest him for this clash,” said Erasmus.

😳 OX NCHE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/BVZrtii84L — Jared Wright (@jaredwright17) September 22, 2024 The Springboks’ front-row reshuffle will see Wilco Louw returning to the starting team at tighthead prop, while Thomas du Toit will move across to the loosehead side.

The replacements bench will remain unchanged from the one named by Erasmus on Tuesday. Louw played his 15th Test for the Boks last week after last featuring in the green and gold in 2021, and his inclusion in the starting line-up will see him play his second match in a row on the tour. “Wilco started last week’s match, and he’s been training well this week, so it makes sense to include him in the starting team and move Thomas to loosehead prop,” said Erasmus.

“It also maintains the consistency we have in the front row among the replacements.” Erasmus also revealed that four players who were not included in the matchday squad would return home on Wednesday to spend time with their families before returning to their respective clubs and franchises. Utility forward Pieter-Steph du Toit, who is nursing a shoulder niggle, returned home on Monday, while the other four players returning home are Kwagga Smith (loose forward), Lukhanyo Am (centre), Andre Esterhuizen (centre) and Makazole Mapimpi (wing).