TOKYO – South Africa's Makazole Mapimpi has been somewhat overshadowed by Cheslin Kolbe at the World Cup so far but with his fellow winger ruled out of the semi-final against Wales, the prolific finisher will have his chance to hog the limelight on Sunday.
Mapimpi is an unlikely Springbok in many ways, having grown up in grinding poverty in a rural area without a big rugby tradition and getting his first call-up to the South Africa squad at a relatively advanced age.
The 29-year-old has certainly made the most of his opportunity, scoring 13 tries in 12 tests since making his debut against Wales in the United States last year, including five so far in Japan. Springboks backs coach Mzwandile Stick describes him as "one of the best finishers in the game" and said his aptitude under the high ball in particular was remarkable given his background.
"He comes from a rural area in the Eastern Cape. As a youngster, he would spend 10 kilometres a day walking to school," Stick told reporters on Friday.
"The coaches and players always laugh when I tell this story of how, in the rural areas, if you kick a rugby ball, the coach will take you off the field.