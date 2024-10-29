Springboks’ Handre Pollard lifts the lid on Rassie Erasmus’ famed man-management style

Flyhalf Handre Pollard has debunked some of the myths surrounding Rassie Erasmus’ man-management methods, saying the Springboks’ coach isn’t exactly a drill sergeant. Speaking on the For The Love Of Rugby podcast with Dan Cole and Ben Youngs, Pollard said there is more to Erasmus than meets the eye.

During Chasing the Sun 2, Erasmus famously scolded the players after the 2023 Rugby World Cup defeat against Ireland, especially zoning in on some of the experienced players in the group. However, Pollard says part of Erasmus’ “genius” is to keep his players focussed on the job at hand and keeping them grounded, especially after they have achieved so much under his watch over the last six years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by For The Love Of Rugby (@loveofrugby) “It’s not a militaristic, bash-you-down to keep you humble. It’s not that at all. It’s a real art. That’s what makes him so good. That’s why there’s not a lot of complacency in our group,” Pollard said on the podcast.

“The first thing he ever spoke about was entitlement. That’s the first thing that breaks a group up, if senior guys think they are important. “That was way back when we started and it’s still something we live by. The influence that the older guys have on a group is so big. We’ve got a very different experience from our younger days to what we are giving the youngsters now. It’s different eras. “There’s a lot you can say about him, but he’s a genius, isn’t he?”

Pollard also said Erasmus’ attention to detail when it comes to his players plays a massive role in how he manages a group of players from vastly different backgrounds. Pollard revealed that Erasmus almost has a sixth sense in recognising when something is not 100% right within the group, before trying to sort it out as soon as possible. “It’s an interesting one. It has sort of changed over the years because we’ve been together for a long time now,” Pollard said.

“He’s not the guy who is going to have his personal connection with the players, he’s not going to know your wife or baby’s names, he’s not going to know your family’s story. “He’ll know where you grew up and your history. He believes a lot of that shapes you into the player you will become, if you’ve gone through some hardships then the hardships of rugby will be nothing for you. “We don’t sit and have coffee together. He comes in and does his thing. But he can read the group like I’ve never seen before. Even before we can pick something up within the group, he’s known it for two weeks already. He’s seen it coming from a mile.

“When we need to be shocked a bit, he does that. Naturally, when you have success, you can be the best bunch of guys ever, but egos are going to develop. He sees that from a mile and just shocks you on a Monday morning and puts you back in your seat.