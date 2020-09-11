Springboks have ’hurdles to clear’ before Rugby Championship participation confirmed

CAPE TOWN - While SA Rugby has welcomed the confirmation that the Rugby Championship would be held in 2020, chief executive Jurie Roux has cautioned that the participation of defending champions Springboks still has to be confirmed.

Sanzaar announced on Friday morning that the event would be held in Australia from November 7 to December 12.

“We are pleased that the venue has now been confirmed and would like to commend Sanzaar and Rugby Australia for their work behind the scenes to make it possible,” Roux said.

“We are very eager to see the Springboks return to play, but there are still some hurdles to clear and we will be addressing those in the coming weeks.”

Roux said that SA Rugby could not confirm participation while a ban on international sporting activity remained in place in South Africa, while there were other high performance and player wellness issues to consider.