Yes, it is going to be tough, indubitably so, but it is going to be even tougher for the Japanese, in my opinion, and I predict that the “Brave Blossoms” are in for a Bok bashing.
Why? If you ask me which are the two best tight fives at the World Cup, I would say that one is starting on Sunday in the green and gold of the Springboks, and the second one will be on the South African bench in Tokyo.
Never mind what vanquished Townsend said, I am more interested in Italy coach Conor O’Shea’s observation after his pack had been buckled and bent by the Boks, even bearing in mind that O’Shea needed to justify Italy’s heavy loss.
He said: “The power game of the Boks in that opening quarter was something our players had never seen before.