Springboks hope to embrace pressure to douse Welsh fire in series decider

Cape Town - The Springboks might be under pressure to teach Wales a lesson and clinch the Incoming Series in Cape Town today, but they don’t mind. In fact, they’ll be using that pressure as fuel. The Boks are going into the decider level with the Welsh Dragons after winning the opening Test in Pretoria and losing to Wayne Pivac’s team a week later in Bloemfontein. This was the first time Wales had ever beaten the Boks at home.

Throughout the week, the message from the Bok camp has been that they are approaching this game as a “final”. And that should say enough about their motivation. During the captain’s press conference yesterday, assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said that they are not new to playing under pressure as he referenced the two major events during which the South Africans showed their resolve to defy the odds. During the 2019 World Cup in Japan, the Boks lost their opening game to New Zealand.

They went on, however, to become the first team in history to lose a poolstage game and lift the Webb Ellis trophy, smashing a number of records in the process. In the drama-filled Lions Series last year, the South Africans went into the Cape Town decider after losing the first Test. “I think that we as a team strive under pressure. Look at our World Cup – we were the first team to lose in the group stages when we lost our first game against New Zealand and then we went on to win the World Cup,” said Stick.

"The same happened against the British & Irish Lions last year. We will look to those games for today's Test. If we implement our plan, we will be in the same position." The closing gap between the northern and southern hemispheres – as can be seen in results in recent years and the reshuffling of the world rankings – is good for rugby. But Stick made one thing clear regardless – losing isn't an option at Cape Town Stadium this evening. "Rugby is looking much healthier now. There is a lot of competition. I know that as the Springboks, we don't like losing. When Australia play England, you don't know who is going to win. For rugby, in general, it's good.

“We know that today is going to be another hustle, but we’re looking forward to it.” While the game is going to be an absolute blockbuster, it’s going to be extra special for Eben Etzebeth, who is set to become the youngest Springbok centurion in the third Test. Bok skipper Siya Kolisi said that they haven’t done anything differently, though, and that there is only one way to make this milestone a memorable one.

“We have approached this week like any other week. It’s a special day for him, but it’s a big game, it’s a final, that’s how we’re taking this game,” said Kolisi. “We have to win, that is what’s going to make it special for him. It’s really special for someone to achieve this, especially at his age, he is the youngest.” The Series-decider kicks off at 5.05pm.