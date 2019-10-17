TOKYO – Springbok Duane Vermeulen will be playing in his 50th Test match as a No 8 in Sunday's RWC quarterfinal against Japan in Tokyo.
It will mark a record appearance as it is the most Tests by a Springbok in this position.
In the lead up to the match, Vermeulen has warned his teammates to expect opponents who do everything at 100mph on the field.
“You know what’s coming but you’ve still got to stop it … you’ve got to pitch up on the day. That’s the most important thing for us,” said Vermeulen.
Japan qualified to play in this quarterfinal by winning all four pool matches in Pool A.
It is the first time they have progressed beyond the Pool stages in nine RWC tournaments.