Springboks must be as steady as dependable Lukhanyo Am

In their Rugby Championship defeat to the All Blacks at Ellis Park, Lukhanyo Am was more than just the Springboks’ standout player. He was also the epitome of what the Boks should strive to become – consistent.
At the weekend, the Boks suffered a 35-23 defeat to New Zealand after beating them in Nelspruit the week before.
It was a reverse that the Boks deserved. From dubious decision making to uncharacteristic errors, especially on an individual front, there was no reason to believe the South Africans were deserved winners. They certainly had the chances to do so, but they didn’t take them.
There was disruption early on when the outside centre was moved to right wing after Jesse Kriel sustained a concussion.
And boy, did Am stand up to the challenge.
He not only neutralised some big threats when he took over out wide, but he also proved a big one himself as he scored one of the Boks’ two tries and had a hand in the opportunities they created.
The 28-year-old has made a habit of letting his performances do the talking on the field. He doesn’t do flashy, he doesn’t do the outrageous but he does what he does in such a brilliant way, that it’s become impossible to ignore his class. And he does so consistently.
He consistently proves that he sees and reads the game in a way that no other player does; he consistently produces moments that deserve praise; and he consistently goes about his business in a way that makes it clear that his absence in this Bok team would be felt more than any other.
Consistency.
That’s what Am is the paragon of and that’s what the Boks need in the build up to next year’s World Cup. Coach Jacques Nienaber’s group has delivered some good moments this season, but there has been no pattern in results or even performance. It’s been rather hit and miss.
Speaking after the game, Am agreed that he is playing the best rugby of his career.
“Yes, I feel like this season I’m playing my best rugby,” Am said.
“In each game, you go into it to give your best … and (Saturday night’s) game was good for me but, as a team, coaches tell us we don’t judge performances on results alone.
“We look at the processes we do and the way we play. I tried my best to adjust from No 13 to wing and, as a backline, we tried to move the ball when the chance came ...
“As a team, we’ve managed to get continuity and the majority of the team has been together since 2018 and even prior to that.
“We’re starting to get the rewards from the style of play and combinations we have.”
As Am says, performances aren’t judged on results alone.
But if the Boks want to string together more than a couple of positive ones in a row and get back their to dominant selves, they are going to have to get some of that Am consistency.
