Springboks name unchanged team for Rugby Championship clash against Argentina

Durban — Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has named an unchanged starting line-up for their must-win Rugby Championship match against Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday, with the coach making only three changes to the replacements bench. Talented young loose forward Elrigh Louw takes over from Duane Vermeulen on the bench, while Faf de Klerk returns as scrumhalf cover in place of Cobus Reinach, while Andre Esterhuizen gets a run in place of Warrick Gelant.

With New Zealand on 10 log points, and the Springboks, Australia and Argentina trailing by only one point each on nine points, all four teams are under pressure to win their remaining matches and preferably with bonus points to give themselves the best possible chance of winning the title. With the Boks coming off a strong showing against Australia in Sydney in their last match two weeks ago, where they registered a convincing 24-8 bonus-point victory, Nienaber opted to retain the starting team that laid a strong foundation for the victory. “We were in a fortunate position this week not to have any injuries, which allowed us the luxury of selecting the same starting team that ran out in our last match,” said Nienaber. “We also feel that this team offers us what we need against a physical Argentina outfit.

“Our first victory in Australia since 2013 gave us a lot of confidence but that said we are expecting a bruising and intense battle against Argentina in front of a hostile crowd, and we have seen in the past how much confidence they draw from their fans at home.” Commenting on the changes among the replacements, Nienaber said: “Our plan from the outset was to give a few players a chance to prove what they can do and to build their Test experience, especially with the Rugby World Cup a year away, and there is no better opportunity to do so than in a match which essentially amounts to a semi-final for us if we want to win the tournament.” Springboks starting XV: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (capt), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff. Replacements: 16 Deon Fourie, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Elrigh Louw, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Faf de Klerk, 22 Frans Steyn, 23 Andre Esterhuizen.

