Springboks need to capitalise on their opportunities against All Blacks, says Mzwandile Stick

CAPE TOWN - Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick says it’s going to be crucial that they capitalise on their opportunities when they face the All Blacks in the Gold Coast on Saturday. The Boks will meet the Kiwis in their last Rugby Championship game of the season after suffering an agonising 17-19 defeat against Ian Foster’s men in their 100th meeting in Townsville last week.

It was a game the South Africans could have won and, given recent results – two losses against the Wallabies and the one earlier one against New Zealand – a win against the All Blacks would have been even more welcomed than what it usually is. Not only were the Boks in the game, but they also rattled the Kiwis, and that's not a very common sight.

Speaking on the eve of their meeting with their rivals, Stick shared what he thought are going to be key factors in securing a win against New Zealand. "You know the nature of the game between the Springboks and the All Blacks…the team that creates opportunities have a good chance at winning the game. It's always tough playing against them, they are a great side.

“You are probably not going to get five opportunities to win against them, so if you do get an opportunity you need to take it. I think that is something we must improve on this week, if we get an opportunity we must try and get the points. We were in the game until the last second, so we are not really going to change much. I think the only thing we need to do is make sure that when we get those opportunities we convert it to points." The Test kicks off at 12.05pm (SA time). @WynonaLouw