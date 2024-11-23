Springboks overpower hapless Wales to end magnificent 2024 in a high

The Springboks will end the year as the No 1 team in the world after they wrapped up their 2024 with a powerful 45-12 win over a hapless Wales in Cardiff on Saturday night. With the win, the Springboks recorded their 11 Test victory from their 13 matches this year, while going unbeaten on their November tour for the first time since 2013. The Boks had beaten Scotland and England in their previous matches during the Autumn Nations series.

The Springboks used an astonishing 51 players this year, which showcased the ridiculous depth of South African rugby. Coach Rassie Erasmus’ plans to build another World Cup-winning team is well on track. Wales, on the other hand, have now lost 12 matches in a row, with their last victory coming over pool opponents Georgia in October 2023 at the Rugby World Cup. Coach Warren Gatland has had to blood a raft of inexperienced players after a host of seniors hung up their boots, and they are really struggling.

Church of Fassi is in service again 😏



📺 Stream #AutumnNationsSeries on DStv: https://t.co/0P0NNhnwKw pic.twitter.com/FQyj3qpyIk — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) November 23, 2024 On Saturday night, the Springboks scored seven tries in their win over the Red Dragons, which was built on a massive set-piece performance. Rookie flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse also contributed 15 - five conversions and a try - as the South Africans power their way to victory.

The scene was set within the opening eight frantic minutes in the Welsh capital as the visiting lock pair of Franco Mostert and Eben Etzebeth each crossed for a try after deft attacking lead-up play by Kurt-Lee Arendse on both occasions. Captain Siya Kolisi was held up over the line by James Botham, but the Boks fired back to the Welsh line and Arendse got his just rewards for his strong start, stepping inside Blair Murray's attempted tackle with ease. Jordan Hendrikse converted two of the three tries to make it 19-0 after the opening quarter.

The Welsh pack, which managed to win five scrum penalties in the 52-20 thrashing by Australia last week, was under the cosh at the set piece. It spelled out long minutes of defensive graft for Wales against wave after wave of South African attack, Jaden Hendrikse feeding first his powerful forward runners and then the straight-running midfield pairing of Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel. Murray did well to hold up Aphelele Fassi over the line and Kolisi had a try disallowed, but the toll on Wales was beginning to show.

How long could their defence hold out? Not long as the Boks promptly pushed Wales off their own ball at scrum time and flanker Elrigh Louw barged for the visitors' fourth five-pointer after a quick tap penalty by Jasper Wiese. ELIZABEDI 😤![CDATA[]]>🏉



KLA sets Etzebeth up perfectly 💪



📺 Stream #AutumnNationsSeries on DStv: https://t.co/0P0NNhnwKw pic.twitter.com/X5seruJPl0

— SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) November 23, 2024 A rare Welsh incursion into the opposition half saw the home side, wearing white to avoid a colour-blindness clash with the green of South Africa, go for an attacking line-out, but the Boks repelled two 12-man mauls. The ball was eventually moved wide and Welsh winger Rio Dyer showed a brilliant flash of raw pace to scorch the defence for a fine individual try. Sam Costelow missed the conversion to leave the score 26-5 at half-time.

Fassi crossed for South Africa's fifth try after the outstanding Arendse split the Welsh line early in the second period. A raft of replacements for both sides gave Wales a degree of respite, but it was not long before Gerhard Steenkamp was driven over from short range. Things turned scrappy and the 67,236-strong crowd turned attention away from the action and Welsh hymns to foot-stamping Mexican waves, always a sure sign the game was well and over as a contest.

Jordan Hendrikse crossed for the Boks' seventh try and converted for a personal game tally of 15 points before a Botham consolation try converted by Ben Thomas. Point-scorers: Wales 12 (5) - Tries: Rio Dyer, Jac Morgan. Conversion: Max Llewellyn.