Springboks refuse to underestimate struggling Wales ahead of Cardiff clash

Wales might be on their worst run in their history, but the Springboks are expecting a tough Test when the two teams meet at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday. The two teams have had very different years. The Springboks have been impressive in 2024, and have lost just two of their games, while Wales have sunken deeper and deeper into the quagmire.

The Welsh are currently without a win this year, and many see Saturday’s Test against the world champions and number 1 ranked team in the world as a foregone conclusion. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SuperSport Rugby (@supersportrugby)

However, Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick sees it differently. “We take every Test match seriously, so it’s going to be a tough one. When we watched them last week, they had [good] moments against Australia,” Stick said when speaking to journalists on Friday. “Australia started very well in that first 20 minutes, and they [Wales] managed to find their way back into the game and got some points.

“If you look at the team they’ve selected, I think guys like Rio Dyer... one of their best players last week, and a guy like Tom Rogers at wing, now he’s playing again against us, very good under high balls. “So we can’t underestimate them. We know they’re going through a tough time as a team and we can relate because we’ve been there in the past and we’ve managed to turn things around. So I know that changing room want to turn things around, and you can’t ask for any better opposition than playing against the Springboks,” said Stick. “We have to make sure that we’re switched on and make sure that we have an 80 minute performance.”

“We know Wales. We’ve played them many times. Every time we play them here, it’s a different story,” skipper Kolisi said. “It’s hard to beat them here... They’re going to give it everything they’ve got, they’re not going to stop. That’s how we know them and that’s what we’re expecting,” said Kolisi. Teams for Cardiff

Springboks: 15, Aphelele Fassi; 14, Cheslin Kolbe; 13, Jesse Kriel; 12, Damian de Allende; 11, Kurt-Lee Arendse; 10, Jordan Hendrikse; 9, Jaden Hendrikse; 8, Jasper Wiese; 7, Elrigh Louw; 6, Siya Kolisi (captain); 5, Franco Mostert; 4, Eben Etzebeth; 3, Wilco Louw; 2, Johan Grobbelaar; 1, Thomas du Toit Bench: 16, Malcolm Marx; 17, Gerhard Steenekamp; 18, Vincent Koch; 19, Marco van Staden; 20, RG Snyman; 21, Cameron Hanekom; 22, Cobus Reinach; 23, Handre Pollard Wales: 15, Blair Murray; 14, Tom Rogers; 13, Max Llewellyn; 12, Ben Thomas; 11, Rio Dyer; 10, Sam Costelow; 9, Ellis Bevan; 8, Taine Plumtree; 7, Jac Morgan; 6, James Botham; 5, Christ Tshiunza; 4, Will Rowlands; 3, Archie Griffin; 2, Dewi Lake (captain); 1, Gareth Thomas