Springboks’ Rugby Championship participation to be known ’next week’

DURBAN – Early next week the rugby world will at last find out whether the Springboks are to play Test rugby this year.

The Boks are scheduled to participate in the Rugby Championship in Australia in November and SA Rugby on Saturday said that “early next week” they will reveal if the Boks are in fact going or will withdraw.

The Boks are due to play the Wallabies on November 7 in the opening match of their defence of the Rugby Championship title they won last year, with the tournament finishing on December 12.

SA Rugby says there are still several hurdles to be cleared before they make a decision.

SA Rugby’s statement on Saturday said: “The South African government lifted the ban on international sporting participation a week ago and directions to manage such participation were published on Wednesday evening.