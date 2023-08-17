Springboks’ ‘scary’ wing depth gives Cheslin Kolbe confidence that Boks can go back-to-back

The Springbok squad that is about to defend the Webb Ellis Cup in France is a more formidable outfit than the raw bunch that won the trophy in Japan in 2019. That is the emphatic opinion of Cheslin Kolbe, the player who sealed the deal in the final against England in Yokohama with a memorable try.

Kolbe is one of four exceptional wings named in the 33-player squad, and he said from Cardiff yesterday that the class and form in his position alone is “scary”. “If you look at the young wings that have come through (Canan Moodie and Kurt-Lee Arendse), they have been playing so well that they could not be left out,” said Kolbe, who will be in the No 14 jersey when the Boks play Wales on Saturday (4.15pm kick-off) in their penultimate warm-up game. “We have much more depth than we had in 2019. It is scary to see the depth we have — if there is an injury, the player coming in can do as good a job, if not better.

“We have an understanding in this squad that no individual is bigger than anyone else. We are all here to support and encourage the guys who are picked for a game.” Kolbe added that the rich squad depth is because of design, and that it is no accident. “I think we (the Boks) have given more opportunities to squad members this year than the other teams. It is a big bonus that we organised more warm-up games than we did in 2019,” Kolbe said.

“That has benefited the individuals because we have had game time, and the team as a whole is much better off because the coaches have tested combinations. “There is a real buzz in the squad with the World Cup just a few weeks away now, and there is a big desire to get our game right against Wales. “Yes, the World Cup is getting closer, but we are not looking further than what is in front of our noses.

“There are a lot of things we need to improve on, and if we get it right against Wales and next week (against the All Blacks), then we will be where we need to be for Scotland.” Kolbe and his teammates will be led by Siya Kolisi at the Millennium Stadium in what is the captain’s comeback match from a serious knee injury. “It is great for us as a team to have Siya back in the mix,” Kolbe said.

“After an injury like that, most others would not have made a comeback but he set his mind on doing his rehab to perfection. “He put in so many extra hours, and he asked for so much advice from inside and outside the camp. “It shows what kind of person Siya is and what the team means to him. And he means a lot to us as captain.