Springboks second Test against Argentina is going to be a ’physical’ battle, says Mzwandile Stick

CAPE TOWN - Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick says their second Rugby Championship match against Argentina at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday is going to come down to the physical battle. The Boks thumped Los Pumas 32-12 in the opener last week and scored three tries to nil for a bonus-point win.

Head coach Jacques Nienaber on Tuesday named 17 changes to the matchday squad. The only players who will start again this weekend are Lood de Jager, Siya Kolisi, Jasper Wiese, and Cobus Reinach. When asked what he’s expecting from the encounter, Stick said: “I think they’ve selected a very strong and experienced squad. Argentina also bring the passion, they are very, very emotional. “If we want to have a chance of winning the game we need to stand up physically. I think the team that will execute the physical stuff better will win the game.”

Stick also said the Boks will adapt to whatever happens after Saturday in terms of the tournament schedule. On Friday, SA Rugby expressed their willingness host the remainder of the Rugby Championship matches in South Africa, following the cancellation of the Boks’ fixtures in New Zealand. South Africa, as well as venues in the UK and Europe, have now been touted as back-up options. These will, of course, depend on government approval.

“We’re just grateful to have opportunity to play, it’s something we really appreciate after all the challenges that have had to be overcome,” Stick said. “Yes, it would be nice to stay and play in South Africa, but we are game for anything, and up for any challenge. But the main focus right now as a team is to just keep ticking the correct boxes on Saturday. Then we’ll wait to see what the calls from the top are, and we will support any decision. “If you look at our facilities, there are so many outstanding stadiums capable of hosting the big events. We’ve got everything that could be needed to host such a tournament, and of course it would be unfortunate if there are no supporters, but we are living in challenging times. We’d warmly welcome anyone who came here. I think we’ve got what it takes if it comes to that.” @WynonaLouw