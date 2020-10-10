Springboks seek government clarification on Rugby Championship
DURBAN - Early next week the rugby world will at last find out whether the Springboks are to play Test rugby this year.
The Boks are scheduled to participate in the Rugby Championship in Australia in November and SA Rugby on Saturday said that “early next week” they will reveal if the Boks are in fact going or will withdraw.
The Boks are due to play the Wallabies on November 7 in the opening match of their defence of the Rugby Championship title they won last year, with the tournament finishing on December 12.
SA Rugby says there are still several hurdles to be cleared before they make a decision.
SA Rugby’s statement on Saturday said: “The South African government lifted the ban on international sporting participation a week ago and directions to manage such participation were published on Wednesday evening.
“SA Rugby is seeking further clarification from the departments of Arts, Sports and Culture and Transport as to how those regulations would impact on the planned participation.
“A final decision is only likely to be finalised early next week once those clarifications had been assessed internally and with SA Rugby’s SANZAAR partners.”
