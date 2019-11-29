Springbok rugby fans should know by the end of the year who the next national head coach will be.
This was confirmed by the president of SA Rugby, Mark Alexander on Thursday evening, at the launch of the 2020 Super Rugby competition.
“We want the new coach in place by the end of year,” said Alexander, about the now vacant position of the 2019 Rugby World Cup champions.
“We’re just waiting for the coach’s report and then Rassie Erasmus (the former coach and full-time Director of Rugby) will come to us with a proposal, which we’ll take to the executive and then take to the general council for approval,” said Alexander.
“We of course want there to be continuity in the job. We want to start 2020 with the new coach in place.”