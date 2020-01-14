LONDON – Siya Kolisi was voted the UK Rugby Union Writers' Club personality of the year for 2019 on Monday after leading South Africa to their emotional World Cup triumph in Japan.
The Springboks' captain was recognised with the annual Pat Marshall Memorial Award at the RUWC's annual dinner in London following a poll of its 200-plus members.
The tough flanker, who was appointed South Africa's first black test captain in 2018, helped transform the side to win last year's Rugby Championship and then their third World Cup when they overwhelmed England 32-12 in the Yokohama final. Kolisi won admirers the world over for his performances on the pitch in Japan and his grace off it, particularly following the triumph when he talked so emotionally and eloquently of his remarkable journey to the game's summit after being raised in poverty by his grandmother in a township outside Port Elizabeth.
