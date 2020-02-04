CAPE TOWN – SA Rugby on Tuesday confirmed the host stadiums for the national team’s six home Test fixtures.
The six matches will include a final, emotional visit to the Grand ol’ Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, which means that the Springboks will face the All Blacks at a new venue in September 2020.
All three the Castle Lager Rugby Championship matches will take place at altitude, while the three Tests in the Castle Lager Incoming will be hosted on the coast.
The two-match series against Scotland kicks off on Saturday 4 July in Cape Town, with the two sides meeting again a week later at Jonsson Kings Park in Durban.
That is followed by a historic first home Test for the Springboks against Georgia, at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Mandela Day (Saturday, 18 July).