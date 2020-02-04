Springboks to bid emotional farewell to Grand ol' Newlands in July









The Springboks' six home matches will include a final visit to Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. Photo: Ian Landsberg CAPE TOWN – SA Rugby on Tuesday confirmed the host stadiums for the national team’s six home Test fixtures. The six matches will include a final, emotional visit to the Grand ol’ Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, which means that the Springboks will face the All Blacks at a new venue in September 2020. All three the Castle Lager Rugby Championship matches will take place at altitude, while the three Tests in the Castle Lager Incoming will be hosted on the coast. The two-match series against Scotland kicks off on Saturday 4 July in Cape Town, with the two sides meeting again a week later at Jonsson Kings Park in Durban. That is followed by a historic first home Test for the Springboks against Georgia, at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Mandela Day (Saturday, 18 July).

The Springboks will also defend their Castle Lager Rugby Championship title, which starts with a match against Argentina at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg on Saturday, 8 August.

The away match against the Pumas on 15 August is then followed by a visit to Australasia for the away fixtures against the Wallabies (29 August) and All Blacks (5 September) before the Boks return to South Africa for two home fixtures to complete their 2020 campaign.

Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria will host the Springboks’ clash with the Wallabies on 19 September, where the Australians have yet to register a win against the Boks, after which the highly-anticipated Test against the All Blacks will take place a week at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit, on 26 September.

SA Rugby fan Raziyah Steyn has pride of place ahead of the match between the Springboks and All Blacks at the Rugby World Cup in Japan. Photo: Steve Haag / Hollywoodbets

The Springboks home Test fixtures for 2020:

Castle Lager Incoming Series:

4 July: South Africa vs Scotland – DHL Newlands, Cape Town

11 July: South Africa vs Scotland – Jonsson Kings Park, Durban

18 July: South Africa vs Georgia – Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth

Castle Lager Rugby Championship:

8 August: South Africa vs Argentina – Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg

19 September: South Africa vs Australia – Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

26 September: South Africa vs New Zealand – Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit

