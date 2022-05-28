Springboks to play New Zealand in London - report

Johannesburg - The Springboks and the All Blacks are set to clash in a mouth-watering contest at Twickenham next year as both sides warm up for the World Cup, while also raising desperately needed cash following the devastating impact on the coffers wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic.
This was revealed on Saturday in England’s Daily Mail newspaper, which claimed sources in England’s Rugby Football Union say a Boks-All Blacks game would be part of a spectacular double-header next June at the home of rugby, with England playing another top nation in the other fixture.
The Daily Mail said: “Sources have indicated that Eddie Jones’ national team will be involved in a box-office double-header at Twickenham, which will also involve the two leading southern superpowers (South Africa and New Zealand) going head-to-head. Whether the fixture would constitute part of an abbreviated Rugby Championship or a one-off ‘friendly’ is unclear.”
It is likely that it would be a Rugby Championship fixture, as was the case when Argentina took on Australia at Twickenham in 2016.
Also, the All Blacks have in recent years played a number of fixtures at neutral venues such as Hong Kong, Tokyo and Chicago.
While SA Rugby has not confirmed this fixture as yet, it would make sense given that the governing body nearly went bankrupt because of the lockdown and a Box Office clash with the Boks' fiercest rivals would pay top dollar, sorry pounds!
IOL Sport