FILE - The Springboks will take on the All Blacks in back-to-back fixtures. Photo: Patrick Hamilton/AFP

Springboks to tackle All Blacks in back-to-back Rugby Championship matches on home soil

Johannesburg - SA Rugby on Tuesday confirmed this year's Springboks Test schedule for the Incoming Series and the Rugby Championship.

The Boks will play three Tests against defending Six Nations champions Wales in the mid-year international window, with matches scheduled to be played at Loftus Versveld on July 2, followed by the second Test in Bloemfontein on July 9, and the final Test to be played a week later in Cape Town.

Head coach Jacques Nienaber will then begin earnest preparations for the Rugby Championship with massive, back-to-back opening round clashes awaiting his charges against the All Blacks at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on August 6, followed by a second clash at Emirates Airline Park a week later.

The two venues for the away leg of the Championship against Australia are yet to be confirmed due to Covid-19 considerations, but are scheduled for August 27 and September 3. The Boks will then finish up the tournament against Argentina with an away and home fixture later that month.

Said Nienaber in the statement released by the union on Tuesday: “It’s a massive honour to represent our country, and the fact that we will be facing such tough competition this season has certainly sparked excitement among the coaches and the players alike.

“We are well underway with our planning for the year, and our knowledge of these teams after facing all of them last season will be vital as we forge ahead in this regard in the next few months.

“Wales, the All Blacks and Australia tested us well last season, and Argentina have proven to be a force to be reckoned with, both at home and away, so although we are expecting a challenging season, we realise the importance of laying a solid foundation as we build up toward next year’s Rugby World Cup,” he concluded.

Castle Lager Incoming Series fixtures

July 2: v Wales @ Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

July 9: v Wales @ Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein

July 16: v Wales @ DHL Stadium, Cape Town

Castle Lager Rugby Championship fixtures

August 6: v New Zealand @ Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit

August 13: v New Zealand @ Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg

August 27: v Australia, venue TBC

September 3: v Australia, venue TBC

September 17: v Argentina @ Vélez Sarsfield, Buenos Aires

September 24: v Argentina @ Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban

