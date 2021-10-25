Springboks to wear limited edition ’African imprint’ inspired jersey on end-of-year tour

Cape Town – The Springboks will play one of their End-of-Year Tour games in a limited edition jersey, official shirt partner Asics announced on Monday. The eye-catching jersey was created in collaboration with Khayelitsha-based designer, Mzukisi Mbane.

The Boks – currently in France preparing for the Outgoing Tour – will kick off their Northern Hemisphere run against Wales on November 6, before taking on Scotland one week later on November 13. They will conclude the tour against England on November 20. The Boks are yet to reveal in which game the jersey will be worn. Mzukisi Mbane was asked to comment on the inspiration for the design of the jersey, he had this to say: "So, the print that I decided to go with for the jersey, is largely inspired by the iconic African ‘imprint'"



“It's Always beautiful to see my work ending up on the streets, but having a moment like that with the Springboks...when I see that they are wearing something that I contributed to, it's beyond anything I could ever have imagined,” he said. “So, the print that I decided to go with for the jersey, is largely inspired by the iconic African ‘imprint’. For inspiration, I went all the way back back to when I started designing prints. I was doing the Design Indaba 2015 where I was inspired by this Chinese shopping bag. For me that bag didn't just represent a shopping bag for Africans, it represented a suitcase. I am always tapping into those stories. So just looking at the pattern on that bag, it inspired the lines but also connects to my Xhosa-Nguni clan with the geometric lines. “The pattern on the jersey is inspired by the story I was telling about the print, which is people moving around looking for a better life. That is represented by a maze. When you look into the jersey, you see this interesting maze with this Africa feel. The story of my people moving from different rural areas to the cities looking for a better life.”