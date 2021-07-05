Springboks training suspended after lock Lood de Jager tests positive for Covid-19

CAPE TOWN – The entire Springbok squad has been placed into isolation after lock Lood de Jager tested positive for Covid-19, SA Rugby announced on Monday. The Springboks suspended training after lock Lood de Jager returned a positive test ahead of Friday’s second Test against Georgia in Johannesburg and, because of his close contact with a number of squad members, the entire group has gone into isolation.

The players have been placed in preventative isolation prior to further PCR testing an a review of the testing data by the Medical Advisory Group (MAG). SA Rugby said in the statement that an update would be issued following the review by the MAG and further testing.

The Springboks also had to take preventative measures last week due to positive tests returned by three senior players. More players were subsequently placed in isolation as they had come in close contact with those players. The Springboks secured a 40-9 victory against Georgia in Pretoria last Friday.