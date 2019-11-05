South African captain Siya Kolisi holds the Webb Ellis Cup aloft together with President Cyril Ramaphosa after the Boks' punishing victory over England in the Rugby World Cup final thriller. Picture: Christophe Ena AP/African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN – Due to a technical delay, the Springboks’ flight from Japan via Sydney – with Rassie Erasmus, Siya Kolisi and a number of other players on board – will only land in Johannesburg after 19h00 tonight. As a result, fans planning to travel to OR Tambo are advised that plans for later today have changed.

The first batch of players, which will include, amongst others, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen, Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi, are still due to arrive on time as previously advised.

As soon as they clear customs, these players will move straight to a media conference, with a possible starting time at approximately 17h30.

The second group of Springboks, consisting of coach Rassie Erasmus, captain Siya Kolisi and other selected players, will also move straight to the media conference as soon as they have cleared customs, which would be at approximately 20h00.