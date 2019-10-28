YOKOHAMA – South Africa have risen to second in the latest World Rugby rankings released on Monday. The Springboks beat Wales 19-16 in their Rugby World Cup (RWC) semifinal on Sunday, which prompted their rise of two positions.

New Zealand have dropped to third from first, with England the new number one-ranked team on the globe. England beat New Zealand 19-7 in their last-four meeting on Saturday.

Wales are now fourth, dropping one position.

South Africa's Siya Kolisi, center, and Bongi Mbonambi celebrate after defeating Japan in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal match in Tokyo on Sunday. Photo: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The Top 20 in the latest World Rugby rankings:

1. England 92.29

2. South Africa 90.71

3. New Zealand 89.92

4. Wales 87.21

5. Ireland 84.45

6. Australia 81.90

7. France 80.88

8. Japan 79.28

9. Scotland 79.23

10. Argentina 78.31

11. Fiji 76.21

12. Italy 72.04

13. Tonga 71.44

14. Georgia 71.26

15. Samoa 70.72

16. Spain 68.15

17. USA 68.10

18. Uruguay 67.41

19. Romania 66.69

20. Russia 63.09

South Africa will meet England in the final on Saturday in Yokohama.