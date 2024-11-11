Springboks v Scotland: Canan Moodie relishing his time in Bok jersey

With a dozen Springbok caps to his name at the age of 21, wing Canan Moodie said it was a special occasion playing at Murrayfield as his side ran out impressive 32-15 victors over the weekend. It was by no means a straightforward win, but the visitors managed to outscore Scotland by four tries to nil.

Despite the fact that Scotland were unable to breach the Springbok tryline, they were able to stay in touch for the majority of the contest. The Springboks held a slender lead at 19-15 up heading into the last quarter of the clash, before a couple late scores sealed the contest.

‘We’re happy about that’ “It was a good win for us, in our first game on tour. I haven’t played for five weeks now so it’s good to get a win,” said Moodie. “My first game here, I was very excited to play at Murrayfield. Ja, four tries [for us] and we didn’t leak one so we’re happy about that.”

Moodie went on to explain that he noticed there were a number of Springbok fans in the crowd, and that helped spur South Africa to victory in the closing stages. “It was another bucket list venue ticked off for me, but it was a very special atmosphere with a lot of South Africans coming out to support us.” With England lying in wait at Twickenham in London on Saturday, it was important the Springboks were able to get their three-match November tour off to a good start.