JOHANNESBURG – IOL Sport's rugby writer Jacques van der Westhuyzen looks back at the performance of the Springboks against the Wallabies in Johannesburg at the weekend.
Warrick Gelant 6 out of 10:
Was lively with ball in hand, but kicked when he shouldn’t have and missed a few tackles.
S’bu Nkosi 7:
Took try-scoring chance, looked vibrant with ball in hand, and did well defensively.
Jesse Kriel 7:
Didn’t do too much on attack, but carried strongly and was the backs’ best tackler.
Andre Esterhuizen 5:
Made some big tackles and looked commanding, but spoiled outing with high tackle and yellow card.
Makazole Mapimpi 5:
Quiet game on attack and defence, didn’t get too many chances to show his true potential.
Elton Jantjies 7:
A solid outing for the flyhalf; kicked well at goal and looked comfortable on home turf. Slipped a few tackles.
Herschel Jantjies 9:
What a debut. Didn’t miss a tackle, swift service and scored two tries and had a hand in another. BMT.
Francois Louw 8:
Made big impression at breakdown, winning three turn-overs, and carried powerfully.
Pieter-Steph du Toit 8:
The new “machine”; he doesn’t stop working. Tackled hard, and carried just as forcefully. And what a chip-kick!
Rynhardt Elstadt 4:
Not the debut he would have liked; missed a few too many tackles and was quiet as fetcher and carrier.
Lood de Jager 7:
Another big outing for the lock. Scored a try and made 14 tackles without missing one. Solid in every area.
Eben Etzebeth 6:
Didn’t do anything wrong; got stuck in at close quarters, was a big presence and tackled well.
Trevor Nyakane 6:
Wasn’t as busy as we’ve come to expect, scrummed solidly enough, but quiet all-round.
Bongi Mbonambi 6:
Has had more productive outings, missed his line-out target on occasion, but did nothing wrong.
Beast Mtawarira 7:
Made some big hits, and carried ball well, and ensured the scrum functioned well enough.
Best replacements
Cobus Reinach 7:
Scored an excellent try late on to seal the win in a lively few minutes off bench. Dangerous with ball in hand.
Frans Steyn 7:
Came on and ran strongly at defensive line; showed he is still a powerful presence in the backs.@jacq_west
