The Springbok forwards use rubber bands to practice scrumming during the Springboks practice held in Johannesburg. Photo: EPA/Kim Ludbrook

JOHANNESBURG – IOL Sport's rugby writer Jacques van der Westhuyzen looks back at the performance of the Springboks against the Wallabies in Johannesburg at the weekend. Warrick Gelant 6 out of 10:

Was lively with ball in hand, but kicked when he shouldn’t have and missed a few tackles.

S’bu Nkosi 7:

Took try-scoring chance, looked vibrant with ball in hand, and did well defensively.

Jesse Kriel 7:

Didn’t do too much on attack, but carried strongly and was the backs’ best tackler.

Andre Esterhuizen 5:

Made some big tackles and looked commanding, but spoiled outing with high tackle and yellow card.

Makazole Mapimpi 5:

Quiet game on attack and defence, didn’t get too many chances to show his true potential.

Elton Jantjies 7:

A solid outing for the flyhalf; kicked well at goal and looked comfortable on home turf. Slipped a few tackles.

Herschel Jantjies 9:

What a debut. Didn’t miss a tackle, swift service and scored two tries and had a hand in another. BMT.

Francois Louw 8:

Made big impression at breakdown, winning three turn-overs, and carried powerfully.

Pieter-Steph du Toit 8:

The new “machine”; he doesn’t stop working. Tackled hard, and carried just as forcefully. And what a chip-kick!

Rynhardt Elstadt 4:

Not the debut he would have liked; missed a few too many tackles and was quiet as fetcher and carrier.

Lood de Jager 7:

Another big outing for the lock. Scored a try and made 14 tackles without missing one. Solid in every area.

Eben Etzebeth 6:

Didn’t do anything wrong; got stuck in at close quarters, was a big presence and tackled well.

Trevor Nyakane 6:

Wasn’t as busy as we’ve come to expect, scrummed solidly enough, but quiet all-round.

Bongi Mbonambi 6:

Has had more productive outings, missed his line-out target on occasion, but did nothing wrong.

Beast Mtawarira 7:

Made some big hits, and carried ball well, and ensured the scrum functioned well enough.

Best replacements

Cobus Reinach 7:

Scored an excellent try late on to seal the win in a lively few minutes off bench. Dangerous with ball in hand.

Frans Steyn 7:

Came on and ran strongly at defensive line; showed he is still a powerful presence in the backs.





The Star

Like us on Facebook