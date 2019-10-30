Curry and Underhill a year ago were competing for the England No 7 jersey, but the more Jones saw of the two, the more he knew it was not a case of one or the other, but both.
Jones changed his thinking when it came to his loose-forward combination. Billy Vunipola, if fit, was the obvious starting No 8. Jones then took the plunge to pair Curry and Underhill for a World Cup warm-up match against Wales, but injury forced Underhill to withdraw.
Jones would have to wait until Ireland a week later to formally announce the duo to the world - and if you missed the record-breaking win against Ireland, you wouldn’t have missed England at the World Cup. They’ve been brilliant and the loose-forward pairing of Curry and Underhill have been without comparison.
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus knows that to beat this current England team, you have to beat Curry and Underhill to the ball.