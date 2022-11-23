Springboks working on executing their game plan against England

Johannesburg — Earn a penalty, kick for the corner, maul, try – that has been the blueprint that the Springboks have used to great effect in recent years, and it has helped them grind down opposition time and time again to eventually claim victory. Not always pretty, but super effective.

Only thing is that this year, it hasn’t always paid dividends and seemingly more often than not, the Boks have been halted in their tracks, especially with their attacking maul. What was once a sure-fire route to the tryline and points, seems to have evaporated with opposition defences having figured out ways to topple the juggernaut. Malcolm Marx has been the happy recipient of that previous supremacy, crashing over the tryline with the help of the maul for the majority of his 14 Test tries. On Saturday, against England, a much tighter game is expected than what was witnessed against Italy this past week, so returning that platform back to its previous best as quickly as possible is extremely important. Inconsistency just won’t do. On Wednesday hooker Marx assured that the Boks have been labouring with intent on rectifying that particular area.

“It is something we work hard on every week,” Marx, who will be on the bench for the England clash, revealed during a media briefing from London. “We work as hard as we can on each area, not just the areas that we want to improve on. There are games where we have been stopped, but there are also games that we have been dominant in. “Obviously, the team leaders come up with plans in those areas on the pitch as we go but I think it has been managed pretty well.”

It has been a successful year for Marx, despite the Boks’ form oscillating; and the point of view that he is the best hooker in the world at the moment was given the official stamp of approval when he was named as such by World Rugby in their Dream Team of the Year. Marx, however, tried his best to shy away from commenting on the honour at first, only to be pressed for a few words later. “Without the team,” said Marx, “the individual is nothing.

“I don’t think it is just about the names that are there, it is for the whole team. It is how everybody contributed, not just the 23 on the field but the whole squad. “I don’t take it as an individual accolade … It is special being around a bunch of guys that care, that are willing to give everything every week.” Humble words indeed, which speak of a strong team culture.