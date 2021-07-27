Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe and Jasper Wiese to start against Lions in second Test

DURBAN - THE Springboks’ intent to dominate the British and Irish Lions forwards in Saturday’s second Test is made clear by a return to the six-two split on the bench that served them so well in the 2019 World Cup. Loosehead prop Steven Kitshoff is back in the starting lineup for injured Ox Nche to earn his 50th Test cap.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has made three changes to his starting team and six in total to the matchday squad for the key encounter. Two of these changes are in the front-row, where Kitshoff – who made his Test debut against Ireland in 2016 – will mark his career milestone next to Frans Malherbe and Bongi Mbonambi in a new-look combination for the hosts.

Nché – who packed down with Trevor Nyakane (prop) and Mbonambi last weekend – was ruled out due to the neck niggle he picked up in the first Test, but fortunately for Nienaber, Mbonambi's hamstring strain has recovered sufficiently for him to start the match. The other change in the starting XV is at No 8, where Jasper Wiese is preferred to Kwagga Smth.

Nienaber’s split on the bench in favour of the forwards sees Nyakane and Vincent Koch provide cover at prop, while Marco van Staden takes over from Rynhardt Elstadt as loose forward cover along with Smith, while Herschel Jantjies and Damian Willemse will provide support in the backline. “This is a massive game for us; it is do or die in order to stay in the race to win the series and we selected a team that offers continuity in selection, but also that we thought would be the best suited to achieve the objectives we have set for this match,” said Nienaber. “Ox did well in the scrums last week and has been ruled out due to injury, but fortunately we have a world class player in Steven who can step into the starting team. The fact that this will mark his 50th Test will make this occasion even more important for him.”

Of the decision to opt for a six-two split on the replacements bench, Nienaber said: "We have had an extra week on the training field after a few disruptive weeks in the build-up to the opening Test, so we are confident that the players in the squad will be able to deliver on the physicality and grit that will be required in this match. "We need to be better in every area of the game this week, and the set pieces will be crucial in laying the foundations we need to execute our game plan effectively.

“We also spoke about our discipline and the aerial battle as a team, and we intend to work as hard as possible at training this week to correct the errors that cost us last week.” Nienaber expects another epic battle against the Lions, and he said the Boks were in the right frame of mind to bounce back from the disappointment they endured last week. “We disappointed ourselves last week, and we all know how important it is to bounce back with a strong performance and show our fighting spirit and pride as a team and nation,” said the coach. “For most players the Castle Lager Lions Series is a once in a lifetime opportunity, and we desperately want to win the series, so we will fight as hard as we can on the field to win this week so that we can achieve that goal.”

Springbok team to face the British & Irish Lions at Cape Town Stadium: 15 – Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz) – 63 caps, 60 pts (12t) 14 – Cheslin Kolbe (Toulouse) – 15 caps, 40 pts (8t)

13 – Lukhanyo Am (Cell C Sharks) – 16 caps, 15 pts (3t) 12 – Damian de Allende (Munster) – 48 caps, 30 pts (6t) 11 – Makazole Mapimpi (Cell C Sharks) – 15 caps, 70 pts (14t)

10 – Handré Pollard (vice-captain, Montpellier) – 50 caps, 477pts (6t, 78c, 93p, 4d) 9 – Faf de Klerk (Sale Sharks) – 31 caps, 25 pts (5t) 8 – Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers) – 1 cap, 0 pts

7 – Pieter-Steph du Toit (DHL Stormers) – 57 caps, 25 pts (5t) 6 – Siya Kolisi (captain, Cell C Sharks) – 52 caps, 30 pts (6t) 5 – Franco Mostert (Honda Heat) – 41 caps, 5pts (1t)

4 – Eben Etzebeth (Toulon) – 87 caps, 15 pts (3t) 3 – Frans Malherbe (DHL Stormers) – 40 caps, 5pts (1t) 2 – Bongi Mbonambi (DHL Stormers) – 38 caps, 40 pts (8t)

1 – Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers) – 49 caps, 5pts (1t) Replacements: 16 – Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears) – 35 caps, 30 pts (6t)

17 – Trevor Nyakane (Vodacom Bulls) – 44 caps, 5 pts (1t) 18 – Vincent Koch (Saracens) – 21 caps, 0 pts 19 – Lood de Jager (Sale Sharks) – 46 caps, 25 pts (5t)

20 – Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls) – 3 caps, 0 pts 21 – Kwagga Smith (Yamaha Júbilo) – 8 caps, 5 pts (1t) 22 – Herschel Jantjies (DHL Stormers) – 12 caps, 25 pts (5t)