TOKYO – South Africa have to shut down two high speed Japanese 'Ferraris' if they are to prevail in the World Cup quarter-final on Sunday, according to Springboks assistant coach Mzwandile Stick.
Japan have electrified the World Cup with their high-tempo game plan devised by coaches Jamie Joseph and Tony Brown with wingers Kenki Fukuoka and Kotaro Matsushima the chief beneficiaries of the speed at which the team are playing.
Matsushima is the tournament's joint-top try scorer alongside Wales' Josh Adams with five, while Fukuoka has crossed four times, twice against Scotland on Sunday, which helped the Brave Blossoms into their first quarter-final.
“Jamie Joseph compared their two wings (Fukuoka and Matsushima) to Ferrari cars, so we have to not allow those Ferraris to go to fifth gear or sixth gear,” Stick told reporters in Tokyo on Tuesday.
“We must make sure we are at our best with our defensive systems, because they are very skilful and have quick players.”