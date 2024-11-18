Stronger Together! Four Springboks nominated for World Rugby Awards

Four Springboks have been nominated for World Rugby Awards, it was announced on Monday. Nominated for Men’s 15s Player of the Year are Eben Etzebeth, Cheslin Kolbe and Pieter-Steph du Toit.

Sacha-Feinberg Mngomezulu, meanwhile, was nominated for Men's 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year award. The Springboks have had another exceptional year, following their successful defence of the Rugby World Cup title last year. The Springboks drew their Test series in South Africa with Ireland 1-1 in July, before winning the Rugby Championship in fine style in September.

Two out of two The Springboks have also won the first two matches of their November tour to the United Kingdom with victories over Scotland and England. The awards will be held in Monaco on Sunday.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus sung the praises of his troops. “Congratulations to the players for being nominated and making their mark on the biggest stage in rugby this season. Making their nominations even more remarkable is that most of them have won two Rugby World Cup titles already and that they have continued to deliver the high standards we expect at the Springboks over several years,” said Erasmus. “Over and above that, we have used 50 players in our Tests so far this season, and to see them shine among the best players in the world is fantastic. We are extremely proud of them, and we wish them luck when the winners are revealed.”