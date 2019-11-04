CAPE TOWN – South Africa has been abuzz with congratulations and appreciation for our World Cup-winning coach and captain. And no words can even begin to express how deserving they are of the praise.
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus and captain Siya Kolisi have been at the centre of South Africa’s massive success story. They are the leaders of the squad, after all.
But another man who has played a big role in the Boks’ World Cup triumph is assistant coach Matt Proudfoot. And he is in some ways the unsung hero of the Boks.
The Boks’ forwards have been absolutely sensational in 2019. Individually they have shone, and as a unit they’ve been even better.
They’ve consistently laid the platform, and during the World Cup final, their performance reached a climax that few would have even thought probable. After all, how much better can a pack already this good get?