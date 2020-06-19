The Glory of '95: 12 things that were trending when the Boks won the World Cup

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

12 things that were hot and hip, and who was winning what, around the time the Springboks were conquering the world in 1995. Hottest songs ... According to the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States, was Bryan Adams’ “Have you ever really loved a woman?” which stayed at number one for the three weeks either side of the Boks beating the All Blacks in the final. In New Zealand, at the same time, Michael Jackson’s collaboration with younger sister, Janet, “Scream” was the top song on the charts. Locally, Rebecca Malope’s album “Shwele Baba” was hugely popular, while the Springbok Nude Girls were at the peak of their powers and charting with a song called “Bubblegum on my boots”. The band, for those who don’t know or were too young at the time, had no connection with the Springbok rugby team.

Some of the year’s biggest movies were at No 1 over the course of the World Cup in the South African winter, among them the animation classic, Pocahontas, the sci-fi drama, Apollo 13, and Batman Forever - all three being in the top four money-makers of 1995. The top grossing film of the year was Toy Story.

The big TV shows at the time included medical drama ER, The Simpsons, Friends, and Seinfeld, while the first locally-produced and developed daily soapie, Egoli: Place of Gold, was followed by thousands of viewers.

Blackburn Rovers were crowned English football champions, while Alan Shearer was the top-scorer of the 94-95 season, with 34 goals.

In South Africa, Cape Town Spurs would be crowned National Soccer League Champions, with Sundowns the runners up. The league would change the following year and become what is now known as the PSL.

In tennis, Thomas Muster beat Michael Chang and Steffi Graf beat Aranxta Sanchez in the men’s and women’s finals at the French Open at Roland-Garros in early June.

Golf ...

At Shinnecock Hills in the US, it was the playing of the 100th US Open and Corey Pavin had been crowned the champion, finishing two strokes ahead of runner up Greg Norman, on the Sunday before the Rugby World Cup final.

Michael Schumacher was the dominant force on the track and two weeks before the Boks beat the All Blacks, he won the Canadian Grand Prix, one of his nine victories out of 17 races in the 1995 season.

Less than a week after the Springboks had shocked Australia in the opening game at Newlands, Shaun Meiklejohn won the men’s race at the Comrades Marathon in a time of 5:34.02 while Maria Bak, from Germany, won the ladies race in a time of 6:22.57.

Cricket ...

Earlier in the year, in January, the South African cricket team led by Hansie Cronje had beaten New Zealand 2-1 in a three-match Test series. New Zealand were led by Ken Rutherford, while the top run scorer in the series was, interestingly, Dave Richardson, with 247 runs. Fast bowler Fanie de Villiers was the top wicket-taker with 20 wickets.



