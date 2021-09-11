The ‘Incredible’ Damian de Allende

CAPE TOWN - One of Damian de Allende’s favourite words is “incredible”. He uses it several times during our chat ahead of tomorrow’s Rugby Championship showdown between the Springboks and Wallabies at the CBUS Super Stadium on the Gold Coast (12.05pm SA time kick-off).

But, when you think about it, incredible is an appropriate description for De Allende’s performances this year, and that has led to him receiving two nominations for the BrightRock Players Choice Awards, which will take place on September 23. The 29-year-old centre is up for the Players’ Player of the Year and Backline Player awards. It is deserved recognition for one of the workhorses in the Bok set-up, who puts his body on the line in every game through his hard-running ball carries, scramble defence and breakdown contesting. “It’s incredible to know that I’ve been nominated by the other professional rugby players in South Africa. For me, it says a lot about my individual performance,” De Allende told Independent Media from Queensland.

“But I will never forget that it’s the other guys around me that have helped me a lot on the field, and put me in those positions to make brave decisions, and execute at a high level on the pitch.” The Players Choice Awards is organised by MyPlayers, an organisation owned by the professional rugby players in South Africa, who assist members with aspects of their careers, on and off the field. Then-Bok coach Rassie Erasmus took the relationship further at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, where

MyPlayers chief executive Eugene Henning was part of the squad in Japan to make the players’ lives more comfortable off the pitch, and that has continued this year. They were with the Boks for the British & Irish Lions series, and their national player relationship manager Isma-eel Dollie is now with the touring side in Australia. “MyPlayers is massively important going forward, especially after rugby’s finished. With the help to get guys into studying a bit, and trying to get qualifications for after rugby … Just trying to educate us better off the field as well,” De Allende said. “And not just that, but also helping us manage our money and getting the right people involved in rugby to help us to make sure our futures are sorted.”

Being content off the field helps with performances on it, and that has been evident in De Allende’s form for Munster and the Boks in 2021. He also had to overcome the fire-pit incident in Ireland, which led to severe burns. “I don’t think it would’ve happened in South Africa, if we had to braai there. What happened is that it was just an honest mistake. And for RG (Snyman) and myself, we were just at the wrong place at the wrong time, and it was just bad timing. We had had a good day, and it just happened. It was just bad luck,” he said. “All I can be thankful for is that it isn’t worse … I’ve been to the burn clinic in Claremont in Cape Town, and to see how some of the kids get burnt, it’s quite heartbreaking.

“I’m just glad it was only really my legs that were caught badly, and I have been lucky enough to have healed quite nicely already, and been lucky enough to play rugby as well.” Fatherhood has become part of his life in Ireland and SA, after his girlfriend Domenica Vigliotti gave birth to their son in March. He cannot wait to see them again in Cape Town in a few weeks’ time. “His name is Gabriel James de Allende. He was born in Ireland – I don’t know if that’s fortunate or unfortunate! But with Covid going around, we couldn’t get home to South Africa, to have him be born in South Africa.”

De Allende – or “Doogz” to his mates – has been a Bok stalwart in midfield, where he has formed a terrific partnership with Lukhanyo Am, and celebrated his 50th Test cap with a victory in the third Lions Test. He comes face-to-face with Wallaby powerhouse No 12 Samu Kerevi tomorrow, and says the Boks are excited about performing with spectators in the stands. “I only have incredible things to say about Lukie. I always speak to him before the game, and I tell him he must get his hands on the ball a lot more, because I know what he can do with the ball in his hands. I know he can create space and put other people into space as well. So, from that perspective, we are going well, but we know that we coming up against world-class opposition again.