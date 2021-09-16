The Springboks are ’looking forward to what is coming’, says Kwagga Smith

CAPE TOWN - The wounded Springbok has been feared by the opposition for as long as the game has been played and Kwagga Smith has confirmed what the Wallabies can expect from the South Africans when they set out for revenge in Saturday’s return Rugby Championship match in Brisbane. Last week the Boks were firm favourites but an Australian team that themselves had a point to prove after three successive losses to the All Blacks snatched the spoils at the death.

“We like it tough, this is what we like, and we're looking forward to what is coming,” Smith said of Saturday’s bid to salvage lost pride. “It is going to be a real battle because while we will be going hard at them, we know they will be doing the same. They know what to expect from us.” ALSO READ: ’Nobody misses a kick at goal on purpose’: Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber keeps faith in Handre’ Pollard’s boot Smith says the key areas that the Boks have focused on fixing is establishing momentum while halting that of the Wallabies.

“Obviously we analysed them before the first match and looked at stuff they do off the ball to manipulate the defence but even though we knew it was coming, I feel we did not do enough to stop their momentum as we should have, and that gave them a chance to build phases and attack us,” the 28-year-old explained. ALSO READ: ‘Cheslin Kolbe not a guy we will rush’: Bok coach hopeful Lood de Jager will also be ready for All Blacks “Although they scored only one try in the match, they did get a lot of momentum in the game, so we have to make sure we back our defence and stop momentum.”

Smith says the Boks are frustrated that they lost a game they really ought to have won. “It was a very disappointed changeroom. We could have closed the game out easily at the end, but there were also opportunities in the game to take control, and we did score three tries to three,” Smith lamamted. “Luckily it is small stuff we can fix and we will be ready. @MikeGreenaway67