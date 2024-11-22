The Springboks could put 50 points on them, says Aussie David Campese on Wales ‘horror show’

Wales will be no match for the Springboks when the sides meet in Cardiff on Saturday, according to Australian rugby legend David Campese. The match kicks off at 7.40pm SA time.

The Springboks beat England (29-20) and Scotland (32-15) over the last two weeks of their November tour, with Wales widely regarded as their weakest opponent. The World Rugby rankings also back that up, as Wales find themselves way down in 11th while the Springboks hold top spot.

Not going to be pretty Speaking to Vision4Sport, who offer hospitality packages for rugby’s most iconic events, Campese said: “It could be a horror show. The Springboks could easily put another 50 points on them and batter them. It is not going to be pretty.” Talking about the World Rugby Awards, with three Springboks up for Men’s 15s Player of the Year which will be held on Sunday in Monaco, Campese believed Eben Etzebeth should walk away with the top prize. Cheslin Kolbe and Pieter-Steph du Toit have also been nominated in the same category.

“The player of the year has got to come from the best team. The Springboks are by far the best in the world. They’re so good that they could put out five teams which could hold their own against anyone. “To my mind it has to be Etzebeth. As a forward in the middle of the scrum to do what he does week in week out is phenomenal.” “What a player, what a great player! He is just getting better. He is a great entertainer and the best thing about him is that he is not 120 kilograms! He provides such flair and excitement.”