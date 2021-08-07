The Springboks might just have the edge over British Lions in the series decider

IOL Sport’s rugby writers, Ashfak Mohamed, Mike Greenaway, Morgan Bolton and Wynona Louw give their predictions for what will be a riveting encounter that will decide who has the bragging rights for the next 12 years between the Boks and the Lions. MORGAN BOLTON

In the second Test, the Boks were allowed to dictate just about everything, including the pace. They ground down the clock, meandering to the set-pieces; contemplated life before engaging at scrum-time; and did everything possible to slow the game down. I just don't see that happening this weekend - the Lions will push for a much more high-tempo encounter, hoping to run the Boks ragged. The Bok forwards will, meanwhile, will have to counter that. Whoever controls the time the best, will win this match; and it is the heart that wins this one: The Boks win by five.

MIKE GREENAWAY It would be a cop-out to predict a draw but I honestly think that is a possibility. It happened the last time the Lions toured when the deciding Test against the All Blacks ended 15-15. So with a gun to my head, I back the Springboks to continue the momentum from their 27-9 second Test victory and win by less than five points. Last week the Lions could not pick up where they left off in the first Test because the Boks were always going to be less rusty after getting a game under the belt. And now they will be even slicker.

ASHFAK MOHAMED LOOD de Jager’s selection may be the most important development for the Springboks’ chances of victory. The No 5 made a match-winning contribution in the line-outs and tightloose as a substitute in the second Test, and he can now do so for 80 minutes.

The kicking game will be another big factor, but looking at Warren Gatland's team, the Lions will stick to their percentage game tactics, before throwing the kitchen sink at the Boks in the second half with Mako Vunipola, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Kyle Sinckler, Sam Simmonds and Finn Russell. Can the Bok defence hold out? Yes! Prediction: Springboks to win by 5 points.