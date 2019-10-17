Japan have improved, but are still 20-30 points off the pace when it comes to the likes of South Africa and New Zealand.
Home support will be worth 10 points for Japan in Sunday’s quarter-final against the Boks, but when I compare the two teams, player for player, and collectively, there is no way Japan will win.
It’s not being arrogant or dismissive of what Japan achieved in the group stages. They played sensational rugby to beat Ireland and Scotland and all credit to them for the innovation and pace at which they have played at this tournament.
The Boks are a different prospect to Scotland and a better team than Ireland.