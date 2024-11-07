This is how Springboks can return to the top of World Rugby rankings

South Africans are still irked that the Springboks lost their No 1 position on World Rugby’s rankings despite suffering only two defeats in 10 matches in 2024. The Boks conceded the top spot back to Ireland after their narrow defeat to Argentina in Argentina. While the Springboks hammered Los Pumas in the return match in Mbombela to clinch the Rugby Championship, they remained second because of Argentina’s low ranking.

However, the Springboks can go back to the top of the rankings on Sunday after World Rugby published the ranking permutations for the men's internationals, which includes some mouthwatering Test matches this weekend. In fact, any one of three teams could be No 1 by the end of the weekend. Here are the World Rugby permutations:

The Springboks will return to the top of the rankings if they are beat Scotland on Sunday and Ireland fail to beat the All Blacks on Friday. The Springboks will soon face Scotland at Murrayfield - the scene of one of their best-ever performances as they beat their hosts 68-10 in 1997.



The match featured a Cullen-esque performance from rising star Percy Montgomery, tries from current Bok coach @RassieRugby and… pic.twitter.com/0CSLE9D5OW

A draw would also be enough for the Springboks if Ireland lose. However, Ireland are guaranteed to remain on top of the rankings if they beat New Zealand in Dublin, regardless of the outcome at Murrayfield.

Ireland’s advantage at the top could increase to 3.35 rating points if both they and Scotland are victorious by more than 15 points. The All Blacks can also end the weekend as the No 1 for the first time since the Rugby World Cup 2019 semi-final if they beat Ireland and the Springboks lose to Scotland, a scenario which would see the All Blacks leapfrog both sides. If the Boks draw, then New Zealand must beat Ireland by more than 15 points to claim top spot and effectively swap places with Ireland.