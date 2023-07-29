‘Thor’ to electrify Ellis Park for last time … Duane Vermeulen ready for home swan song in Springbok jersey

Cape Town - Springbok stand-in captain Duane Vermeulen will play his final game on South African soil, but the word retirement is not coming from his mouth just yet. The 37-year-old will lead the Boks against Argentina in the absence of regular skipper Siya Kolisi as the South Africans look to end the Rugby Championship on a high when they run out at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday (kickoff 17:05).

Vermeulen says the squad dealt with the fact that it will be his and some of the coaches' last match (at home) and that they are fully focused on delivering a good performance despite that. "Is this the final one in South Africa? In all likeliness, yes," Vermeulen said about facing Argentina in his last test on home soil. "But I am not saying I am retiring. When you say you retire, there is a switch going off in your head and you just don't want to (play) anymore). I am very lucky to be given an opportunity to play.

"I want to give my all, it will be special and a big emotional thing. My family will be in the stands, and I am looking forward to that. "Those (emotional) things I moved to the side, and I think you must use that positively to lead the team and make the right decisions. If you win the game, and the guys walk away happy, and we played good... that is all it is about. Then the emotions will become more. "We want to end on a high before we head to the World Cup."

The veteran added that they are happy to play the final game before heading off to France at Ellis Park, but in the same breath said every home game for him is like playing at a fortress. The Boks will play three more warmup test matches in Buenos Aires (Argentina), Cardiff (Wales), and London (All Blacks) before they begin their title defense. Vermeulen will play in his 68th test as the Springboks target a victory to get their World Cup preparation back on track after falling to New Zealand in Auckland a couple of weeks ago.