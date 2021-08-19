Three Springbok players to watch against Argentina

CAPE TOWN - The Springboks have ticked the first box against Los Pumas with a superb display of rugby at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium last weekend. As a collective there were some really good moments, while there was also much to savour on the individual front. With another Test to be played in South Africa before the World Champions head to Australasia, the Bok players have another chance to impress.

So, here are three players to watch this weekend … for different reasons. JASPER WIESE The No 8 produced a massive performance and was duly named Man of the Match last week, and this week he'll be looking to build on that.

Stepping in for a player of Duane Vermeulen's quality was never going to be easy, and while his progress in the Test kit has been gradual, it's clear to see that Wiese has made some big strides since his international debut against Georgia in July. Will he continue on that path this weekend? We'll have to wait and see.

Having Kolbe's name on these type of lists has become so standard that one sometimes has to wonder if it's even necessary to include him. But then again, what would such a list be without him?

The magician has shown that he's one for the big moments … who can forget how he scored that marvel of a try against the British & Irish Lions in the decisive Test? More than that, he doesn't require a big moment to produce some magic, and chances are we'll be reminded of that on Saturday. LOOD DE JAGER

This weekend will mark a big milestone for the second-rower. De Jager, who will be starting alongside Marvin Orie at lock in Saturday's second Rugby Championship clash against Argentina, will be playing in his 50th Test.

Speaking during the team announcement press conference on Tuesday, Nienaber lauded De Jager for the way he has overcome an assortment of untimely injuries that threatened to derail his career. “He's had his misfortune, like the shoulder injury he sustained at the World Cup, but he's slowly getting back to his match fitness now," Nienaber said. "He's put in just over 200 minutes, so he's slowly getting back into the proper swing of things.

"I can only take my hat off to Lood in the time that I've worked with him, especially with the ups and downs that he's had to face." The milestone alone makes this Test a special one for De Jager. Now imagine it comes with another top victory plus an outstanding personal performance? Knowing De Jager, the chances of that happening are pretty good.