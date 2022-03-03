Tickets for Springboks’ home Tests to go on sale on Wednesday next week

Cape Town — Ticket sales for the Springboks’ home Tests will go on public sale at noon on 9 March, SA Rugby announced on Thursday. Hosting venues for the Incoming Series against Wales and the Rugby Championship matches have aligned their on-sale dates for the first time.

Virtual card holding clients of Springbok partner, FNB, will have an “early bird” window to secure tickets on 7 and 8 March, with public sales opening at 12h00 on 9 March for most venues. 🚨 BREAKING: Bok Test tickets on sale next week

🎟️ Prices start from R150 for all home Tests this year

🇿🇦 Wales, New Zealand and Argentina will visit SA

👉 More here: https://t.co/DDJhi3g9dJ#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever pic.twitter.com/fLSM8e87ad — Springboks (@Springboks) March 3, 2022 The Boks’ season opener against Wales at Loftus Versfeld (2 July) will be the first time in almost three years that South Africans will see the team live, while it will also mark four years since the Boks played in Bloemfontein (9 July v Wales). The third Test against Wales (16 July) will be the first time the team has played at Cape Town Stadium in front of a crowd. Those matches are followed by the double header against New Zealand – at Mbombela Stadium and Ellis Park on 6 and 13 August respectively – before the home season closer at Kings Park on 24 September.

Tickets are priced within a broad range with all venues offering an entry level price of R150 (R200 at Ellis Park) with top-priced tickets at R1,500 for the mini-series against the All Blacks. Tickets for the All Black Test in Nelspruit are available from Computicket by clicking here. Tickets for the Rugby Championship match against Argentina in Durban in September will go on sale within the next month.

The full local Test schedule with ticket price range is: Incoming Series fixtures (kick-off times TBC): Saturday, 2 July: Springboks v Wales – Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria – R150 to R1,000

Saturday, 9 July: Springboks v Wales – Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein – R150 to R1,000 Saturday, 16 July: Springboks v Wales – Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town – R150 to R1,250 Rugby Championship fixtures (kick-off times TBC):

Saturday, 6 August: Springboks v NZ – Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit – R150 to R1,500 Saturday, 13 August: Springboks v NZ – Ellis Park, Johannesburg – R200 to R1,500 Saturday, 24 September: Springboks v Argentina – Kings Park, Durban – R150 to R800